11th annual 'I Love My Park' Day set for May 7

NYSDEC

Volunteer events taking place at nearly 150 state parks, historic sites, and public lands aAcross New York

Online registration now open and can be completed at https://www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks), the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and Parks & Trails New York (PTNY) announced that registration is now open for the 11th annual I Love My Park Day, which will be held on Saturday, May 7 at state parks, historic sites, and public lands across New York. This statewide event, sponsored by PTNY, State Parks, and DEC, is a is a volunteer initiative to enhance parks, historic sites and public lands and raise awareness and visibility to the state outdoor recreation assets and their needs.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at nearly 150 state parks, historic sites and public lands from Long Island to Western New York and covering all regions in between, including sites operated by the Department of Environmental Conservation and municipal parks. Registration for I Love My Park Day can be completed at https://www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day .

Parks & Trails New York Executive Director Robin Dropkin said, "In the last two years New Yorkers have flocked to parks in record numbers for respite and recreation. I Love My Park Day offers these park users a way to give back to the places that have been there for them, and we anticipate thousands of New Yorkers will turn out to give back to the green spaces they love.”

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, "Our volunteers are crucial to making our park system a success and thanks to our partners at Parks & Trails New York, I Love My Park Day continues to offer amazing opportunities to celebrate the stewardship of the outdoors. I look forward to welcoming new and returning volunteers to help improve our parks and communities.”

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “I Love My Park Day is an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to get outdoors and cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards helping to maintain and preserve the natural beauty of our State lands. These resources belong to all of us, our families, and our neighbors, and working together we can all do our part to protect our State parks, historic sites, and public lands for future generations to cherish and enjoy.”

Volunteers will celebrate New York's public lands by cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species and working on various site improvement projects.

Participants are encouraged to Love Our New York Lands all year by practicing Leave No Trace principles and by recreating safely, sustainably, and hiking in suitable conditions based on weather and experience level.

Parks & Trails New York is New York's leading statewide advocate for parks and trails, dedicated since 1985 to improving our health, economy, and quality of life through the use and enjoyment of green space for all. With thousands of members and supporters across the state, PTNY is a leading voice in the protection of New York's magnificent state park system and the creation and promotion of more than 1,500 miles of greenways, bike paths, river walks, and trails. More information can be found here.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which are visited by a record 78.4 million people in 2021. A recent study found that New York State Parks generates $5 billion in park and visitor spending, which supports nearly 54,000 jobs. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit www.parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call 518-474-0456. Also, connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.