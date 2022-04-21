Exceptional Veterans recognized at Johnson-Costello Post #355

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — Exceptional Veterans were recognized at the Birthday Dinner held recently by the Johnson-Costello Post #355, American Legion in Penn Yan.

Longtime volunteer Frank Morris was honored with two awards and was cited by Phil Rouin, Director of the Yates County Veterans Service Agency, for his hundreds of hours as a volunteer driver for the Agency, taking Yates County veterans to hospitals and doctors' appointments over the years. He also received a Certificate of Appreciation from the post for that volunteer work.

Post #355 Commander Ellen Hey recognized Andy Swarthout as Legionaire of the Year for his service as Post Treasurer, Captain of the Honor Guard, and organizer of the annual Memorial Day Parade and Service.

Gary Fudge was named Volunteer of the Year for his work as administrator of the post website.

Johnnie Rivers received a certificate of appreciation for his work as volunteer chef at the Friday night dinners.

Karen Fudge, president of the Legion Auxiliary, was honored for all her service at the post, especially for providing helpers and food for the many special events held at the post.

Daryl Jones received a citation for his 40 years of continuous membership in the Legion.