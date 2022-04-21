PYTCo. receives $5,000 grant from Yates County Endowment for Youth Camp

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — The Rochester Community Foundation recently announced that the Penn Yan Theatre Company would be the recipients of a $5,000 grant from the Yates County Endowment Fund. This grant will directly support the organization’s annual summer youth theatre camp, making the Community Foundation a presenting sponsor of the program.

The youth camp, entering its 18th year and directed by PYTCo. President Dusty Baker, is set to take place beginning July 11 and run through July 27, culminating with three performances from July 29 to 30. This year’s production will be Disney’s "The Little Mermaid Jr."

Baker says the grant will help offset the yearly production costs such as royalties, set construction and design, hair and make-up supplies, and more.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Rochester Community Foundation and the Yates County Endowment Fund, we don’t have to worry as much about the operating costs of the camp and will be able to focus our efforts on educating the kids and putting on a high-quality production,” Baker adds.

While the camp dates are set, the physical location of the production is still to be determined since the group doesn’t have their own permanent home, yet. The camp is open to students entering grades 3-9. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the camp hosted 60-80 kids each year. They were able to host smaller versions the past two years with slightly less youth involved but are hoping to come back strong this summer.

To learn more about PYTCo, the youth summer camp or to sign your child up for the camp, head over to www.pytco.org or the organization's social media sites to stay up to date.

The Yates Community Endowment is under the guidance of an all-volunteer, all-local advisory board. Since its beginning in 2011, Yates Community Endowment has distributed more than $700,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving Yates County. These grants have provided scholarships for Yates County youth to attend summer camp, helped with disaster relief efforts after the flood in 2014, assisted in the creation of the HOPE Center, and connected people in need with programs to help improve their lives.