3-year-old Mennonite girl injured in buggy mishap

BENTON -- Sunday, April 24, Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded with Benton and Bellona Fire Depts. and Penn Yan Ambulance Corps to 1680 Toomey Road in the town of Benton for a report of a horse & buggy that had over turned onto a young child.

Deputies say that Leon Sensenig, 30, of Kashong Switch Road, Penn Yan, was attempting to unhitch the horse from the buggy when the horse reared up and caused it to overturn with three children inside. One of them, a 3-year-old girl, was trapped under the buggy for approximately two minutes before bystanders were able to upright the buggy.

The girl was treated at the scene by PYVAC and Medic 55 before being flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for further treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies. The other children in the buggy were checked over at the scene by PYVAC and transported by private vehicle to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for further assessment.