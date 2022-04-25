Yates County's COVID cases up 80%; New York cases surge 36.8%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 36.8% as 49,500 cases were reported. The previous week had 36,180 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked second among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 57.1% from the week before, with 351,599 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 14.08% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 81 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 45 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,535 cases and 39 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Oneida County with 491 cases per 100,000 per week; Oswego County with 487; and Tompkins County with 465. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were New York County, with 5,618 cases; Kings County, with 4,948 cases; and Queens County, with 4,620. Weekly case counts rose in 61 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Queens, Erie and Monroe counties.

New York ranked 7th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 90.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New York reported administering another 193,193 vaccine doses, including 25,351 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 245,669 vaccine doses, including 28,283 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 39,087,707 total doses.

In New York, 117 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 59 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,123,612 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 68,231 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,984,914 people have tested positive and 991,254 people have died.

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,219

The week before that: 2,603

Four weeks ago: 2,002

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 40,571

The week before that: 37,500

Four weeks ago: 39,316

Hospitals in 37 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control.