Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in NY wild birds

NYSDEC

CDC notes no immediate public health risk

Public advised to report dead birds to DEC regional offices for tracking

FINGER LAKES -- The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) advises the public that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus has been found in multiple wild bird species in several areas of New York State. No known HPAI human infections are documented in the U.S., and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these recent cases of HPAI do not present an immediate public health concern.

Avian influenza (AI) is caused by an influenza virus carried by free-flying wild birds such as ducks, geese, gulls, and shorebirds. Generally, influenza viruses can infect some wildlife species without causing signs of disease, but new strains can emerge that cause illness with high mortality in both wild birds and domestic poultry. These strains are designated as highly pathogenic, or HPAI. HPAI outbreaks in wild birds are often cyclical and tied to migration when birds are concentrated in large numbers. As birds spread out on the landscape during the nesting season, disease transmission is expected to decrease.

DEC is working cooperatively with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the agencies leading the joint HPAI incident response, as well as the State Department of Health and Cornell University.

This recently detected HPAI strain likely came from Europe, where it has been circulating since 2020. Since late November 2021, the HPAI H5N1 Eurasian strain began being detected across North America. This outbreak expanded rapidly in mid-March 2022 in North America and HPAI has been detected in many other states, including those that share a border with New York. In February 2022, the first case of HPAI in New York was found in Suffolk County in a domestic flock. Since that time, AGM has detected HPAI in domestic poultry flocks, gamebird breeder facilities, and shooting preserves. HPAI has been found in captive chickens, pheasants, and ducks in Dutchess, Ulster, Monroe, and Fulton counties.

To date in New York, HPAI was detected in free-ranging wild birds in the following counties:

Cayuga

Clinton

Montgomery

Monroe

Onondaga

Seneca

Suffolk

Nassau

Livingston

Wayne

Wild birds confirmed as infected include:

snow geese

Canada geese

tundra swan

mute swan

sanderling

mallard duck

redhead duck

ring-necked duck

wood duck

hooded merganser

great blue heron

bald eagles

great horned owls

snowy owl

cooper’s hawk

red-tailed hawk

fish crow

turkey vulture.

Many species of waterfowl, including shorebirds, gulls, raptors, herons, and cranes, are also vulnerable. Small songbirds have not been affected in New York or other states. Confirmed wild bird cases are listed on the USDA website and shown on the U.S. Geological Survey map.

While the risk of a person becoming infected is low, individuals can protect themselves by only harvesting game that appears to be healthy and properly cooking any game meat being eaten to an internal temperature of 165° F, which kills the virus. If handling wild birds, particularly waterfowl, gulls, and raptors, individuals should follow precautions such as using personal protective equipment like masks, gloves, and eye protection, and washing hands thoroughly.

To assist DEC’s efforts to track HPAI in wildlife and provide an early warning to the State Department of Agriculture and Markets and local poultry or gamebird operations, please report any suspicious deaths of species listed above to the DEC regional office for Region 8.

Phone: 585-226-2466

Email: wildlife@dec.ny.gov