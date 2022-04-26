March Deed Transfers

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY — The following deed transfers in the nine townships of Yates County were recorded in the County Clerk's Office during March 2022.

Barrington

Gary Frazier to Gregory Frazier, $0

James L. & Elizabeth B. Blackburn to Gerald Brundage, $60,000

North Atlantic Partners, LLC to Stacy S. Ferguson & Jennifer A. Ferguson, $1,949,000

David B. & Edna S. Zimmerman to Mervin N. & Erma H. Zimmerman, $156,376

Elam Ray & Lisa M. Zimmerman to Jason H. & Linda B. Zimmerman, $721,919

Benton

Randie & Jesse L. Rogers to Joseph H. & Marla M. Fox, $140,000

Stephanie Z. Willson to Norman W. Jr. & Irene Z. Zimmerman, $160,000

Del Bono Family Trust to Allen Stoltzfuz, $230,000

Nancy A. Putnam to Russell Bassett, $57,500

Italy

Sean O’Brien to Alexander P. Graff, $142,500

Mark A. Wolfe to Carol A. Wolfe, $1

Carol A. Wolfe to Mark A. Wolfe, $1

Carl A. Wolfe to Naples Self Storage LLC, $115,000

Victoria Punnett, as Trustee to Kathryn C. Jones, $0

Dennis K. & Bobbie L. North to Heather L. North & Jessica M. Cintron, $0

James Campbell, Robert Rawleigh Est., & Peggy Jo Cumings, Exe. to Melanie A. Dillon, $30,000

Debbie A. Daniels to Lindsay R. Graziano & Richard A. Colf, $45,000

Jerusalem

Philip & Bonnie M. Cardamone to Cardyl Properties LLC, $0

Thomas E. & Linda J. Rutherford to Bradley T. & Meghan R. Rutherford, $175,000

Richard St. James to Roger D. Bailey & Lisa C. Knapp, $19,000

Christine M. Netski, Trustee & Anne N. Pluff, Trustee to Christine M. Netski & Anne N. Pluff, $0

Christine M. Netski & Anne N. Pluff to 6371 East Bluff Dr LLC, $0

Patricia B. Owen to Patricia Owen Rev. Trust, $1

G. William Tasker & Diane M. Macaluso to The Tasker Macaluso Family Trust, $0

Suzanne Westlake to Cynthia K. Crain, $145,000

Thomas & Cynthia J. DiMuro to Lynda J. Fisher & Amanda L. Oren, $475,000

Invest to Win Real Estate to Ryan Catchpole & Amber Rose Mason, $125,000

James L. & Katherine C. Moon to James L. Moon & Katherine C. Moon Irr. Living Trust, $0

Edith Troy to Edith J. Troy Irrevocable Trust, $1

Joseph P. Dorsey, Sr. to Equity Trust Co Custodian FBO Wendy S. Pool SEP IRA, $57,000

David W. & Mary Ellen Watson to David William Watson, as Trustee & Mary Ellen Watson, as Trustee, $0

Christopher W. Becker, Executor to Christopher W. Becker, Brian Clark Becker, Richard E. Becker, Jill Margaret Becker, & Neil William Becker, $0

Jeffrey D. & Kristen P. Bray to Todd Anderson & Denise Chambers, $210,000

Paul Forestell & Nancy Marksbury to Peter Budmen & Samuel Williams, $375,250

Dana R. & Helen S. Schillinger to Dana R. and Helen S. Revocable Living Trust, $1

Keystone Custom Decks LLC to Keuka Management Group LLC, $0

Deborah Licciardello to Angelo Licciardello, $1

Middlesex

Joseph M. & Mary Ellen Cannova Living Trust to Robeson Living Trust, $0

Michael W. & Rachael Turner to Lake it Easy LLC, $1

Robert Housel to Tyler Bermon, $30,000

Charland Family Real Estate Trust to David W. & Lisa Henion, $345,000

Jane Ritcher to Bridget A. & Robert D. Bowerman, $149,000

Richard A. Sawyer to Riachard A. Sawyer, Leona A. Sawyer, & Rachel A. Strickland, $0

Kamila Monsalves to Steven G. & Adele M. O’Connell, $130,000

William A. & Brenda J. Dolan to Bras D’or Cottage LLC, $0

James C. & Ann L. Insalaco to Insalaco Family Trust, $0

Milo

Anthony J. Marino & Sallie J. Warriner to Anthony J. Marino, $0

Patrick J. & Marianne E. Galvin to Patricia K. McMichael, $165,000

Sarah Vollmer to Sarah M. & Phillip A. Vollmer, $0

Mary Ellen T. Hamm, Maureen T. Kays, & Patrick J. Tyrrell to Teresa A. Vivier, $0

Kaitlin Swarthout, Executor to Kaitlin Swarthout, $0

James W. & Marjorie J. McFarland to Kathleen M Minotti, Julie Casbolt, & James Ryan McFarland, $1

Benjamin & Emmy Schwall to Benjamin Schwall 2021 Revocable Trust, $0

Debra A. Webster to Fat Pat LLC, $865,000

Nathan Bernardi to Nathan Bernardi & Kathlynn M. Jackson, $0

Mitchell Lehman to Michael T. & Karen J. DeFazio, $180,000

John T. Long to Driftwood Development LLC, $0

John T. & Erin P. Long to John T. Long, $0

Lisa M. Thomas to Lisa M. Thomas & Daniel P. Wheeler, $0

Tracy B. Mitrano & Victoria A. Everett to Tracy B. Mitrano, $0

Judy L. Hoover to Brent J. Hoover, $0

Deborah M. Clancy to Michael J. Clancy, $0

William C. & Jessica L. Bacher to Darleen Skotnicki, $140,000

Nicholas Loan to Nicholas Loan Living Trust, $1

Linwood L. & Cindy K. Hough to William J. & Melissa S. Middlebrook, $135,000

Marsh A. Hart, as Adminstrator to ServU Federal Credit Union, $270,000

James E. & Sandra A. Hoopes to Lyman J. Colby & Stephanie Sanford, $1,550,000

Thurlow D. & Yvonne K. Smith to Thurlow & Yvonne Smith FT, $1

Michele A. Vancoppenolle to Malcom A. Lane, $72,000

J. Alan, LLC to Enicnarf Properties, LLC, $400,000

Estate of Florence C. White to Sharon E. Killebrew & Sally W. Schillaci, $0

Thomas W. Fulkrod to Randy & Joanne Walsh, $62,000

FL & ADK LLC to Daniel W. Downing, $350,000

Kendall M. & Verna Joyce Burkholder to Country View Church, $0

Potter

Estate of Frederick R. Brown to Scott D. & Debra A. Honan, $0

Robert L. Catlin, Sheila A. Catlin, Stephen R. Catlin, & Elizabeth J. Catlin to Moses Z. & Lydia Horning, $850,000

Richard J. Lafler, Holly A. Lafler, & Keven Hudson to Keven Hudson, $0

Starkey

Albert Joerger to Hernira 524 Rock Stream, LLC, $665,000

Marjorie L. Angle to Justin S. Labadee, $55,000

Yates County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Erica Campbell, $100,000

Edward F. & Jeanie R. Masone to Robert T. & Deborah L. Adams, $367,500

Estate of Dorothy L. Allan to Richard A. Allan, $1

Charles K. Honsberger, Peter Honsberger, & David Honsberger to Charles K. Honsberger, Peter Honsberger, & Christopher Honsberger, $0

Charles K. Honsberger, Peter Honsberger, & Christopher Honsberger to Christopher Honsberger, $0

Charles K. Honsberger, Peter Honsberger, & Christopher Honsberger to South Glenora Boat Club, $0

Torrey

Estate of Rose M. Higberg to Karen M. & Darrell R. Campbell, $0

Bernard E. & Barbara L. Grebleski to Bernard E. Grebleski, $0

Kenneth Campbell, Ellen Campbell, Michael Campbell, Kenneth Campbell Jr., & Stephen Campbell to Kyle Campbell & Teara Campbell, $365,000

James Fox & Kathleen Pruitt to James & Linda Fox, $70,000

Mildred L. Bates to Merlyn B. Hoover, $65,000

Robert L. & Ellen U. Schuyler to Robert L. & Ellen U. Schuyler, as Trustees, $0

Sharon L. Kennedy & Patrick Campbell to William E. Chamberlin, $126,000

James K. & Lynn K. Rhone to Laurence B. Guttmacher & Therese A. Caffery, $700,000

Randy Hayes, Roger Hayes, George Hayes, & Estate of Barry E. Hayes to Joseph M. & Kelly Trynosky, $126,500

Jeffrey J. Race to Jeffrey Race Property Management LLC, $0