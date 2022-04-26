March Deed Transfers
YATES COUNTY — The following deed transfers in the nine townships of Yates County were recorded in the County Clerk's Office during March 2022.
Barrington
Gary Frazier to Gregory Frazier, $0
James L. & Elizabeth B. Blackburn to Gerald Brundage, $60,000
North Atlantic Partners, LLC to Stacy S. Ferguson & Jennifer A. Ferguson, $1,949,000
David B. & Edna S. Zimmerman to Mervin N. & Erma H. Zimmerman, $156,376
Elam Ray & Lisa M. Zimmerman to Jason H. & Linda B. Zimmerman, $721,919
Benton
Randie & Jesse L. Rogers to Joseph H. & Marla M. Fox, $140,000
Stephanie Z. Willson to Norman W. Jr. & Irene Z. Zimmerman, $160,000
Del Bono Family Trust to Allen Stoltzfuz, $230,000
Nancy A. Putnam to Russell Bassett, $57,500
Italy
Sean O’Brien to Alexander P. Graff, $142,500
Mark A. Wolfe to Carol A. Wolfe, $1
Carol A. Wolfe to Mark A. Wolfe, $1
Carl A. Wolfe to Naples Self Storage LLC, $115,000
Victoria Punnett, as Trustee to Kathryn C. Jones, $0
Dennis K. & Bobbie L. North to Heather L. North & Jessica M. Cintron, $0
James Campbell, Robert Rawleigh Est., & Peggy Jo Cumings, Exe. to Melanie A. Dillon, $30,000
Debbie A. Daniels to Lindsay R. Graziano & Richard A. Colf, $45,000
Jerusalem
Philip & Bonnie M. Cardamone to Cardyl Properties LLC, $0
Thomas E. & Linda J. Rutherford to Bradley T. & Meghan R. Rutherford, $175,000
Richard St. James to Roger D. Bailey & Lisa C. Knapp, $19,000
Christine M. Netski, Trustee & Anne N. Pluff, Trustee to Christine M. Netski & Anne N. Pluff, $0
Christine M. Netski & Anne N. Pluff to 6371 East Bluff Dr LLC, $0
Patricia B. Owen to Patricia Owen Rev. Trust, $1
G. William Tasker & Diane M. Macaluso to The Tasker Macaluso Family Trust, $0
Suzanne Westlake to Cynthia K. Crain, $145,000
Thomas & Cynthia J. DiMuro to Lynda J. Fisher & Amanda L. Oren, $475,000
Invest to Win Real Estate to Ryan Catchpole & Amber Rose Mason, $125,000
James L. & Katherine C. Moon to James L. Moon & Katherine C. Moon Irr. Living Trust, $0
Edith Troy to Edith J. Troy Irrevocable Trust, $1
Joseph P. Dorsey, Sr. to Equity Trust Co Custodian FBO Wendy S. Pool SEP IRA, $57,000
David W. & Mary Ellen Watson to David William Watson, as Trustee & Mary Ellen Watson, as Trustee, $0
Christopher W. Becker, Executor to Christopher W. Becker, Brian Clark Becker, Richard E. Becker, Jill Margaret Becker, & Neil William Becker, $0
Jeffrey D. & Kristen P. Bray to Todd Anderson & Denise Chambers, $210,000
Paul Forestell & Nancy Marksbury to Peter Budmen & Samuel Williams, $375,250
Dana R. & Helen S. Schillinger to Dana R. and Helen S. Revocable Living Trust, $1
Keystone Custom Decks LLC to Keuka Management Group LLC, $0
Deborah Licciardello to Angelo Licciardello, $1
Middlesex
Joseph M. & Mary Ellen Cannova Living Trust to Robeson Living Trust, $0
Michael W. & Rachael Turner to Lake it Easy LLC, $1
Robert Housel to Tyler Bermon, $30,000
Charland Family Real Estate Trust to David W. & Lisa Henion, $345,000
Jane Ritcher to Bridget A. & Robert D. Bowerman, $149,000
Richard A. Sawyer to Riachard A. Sawyer, Leona A. Sawyer, & Rachel A. Strickland, $0
Kamila Monsalves to Steven G. & Adele M. O’Connell, $130,000
William A. & Brenda J. Dolan to Bras D’or Cottage LLC, $0
James C. & Ann L. Insalaco to Insalaco Family Trust, $0
Milo
Anthony J. Marino & Sallie J. Warriner to Anthony J. Marino, $0
Patrick J. & Marianne E. Galvin to Patricia K. McMichael, $165,000
Sarah Vollmer to Sarah M. & Phillip A. Vollmer, $0
Mary Ellen T. Hamm, Maureen T. Kays, & Patrick J. Tyrrell to Teresa A. Vivier, $0
Kaitlin Swarthout, Executor to Kaitlin Swarthout, $0
James W. & Marjorie J. McFarland to Kathleen M Minotti, Julie Casbolt, & James Ryan McFarland, $1
Benjamin & Emmy Schwall to Benjamin Schwall 2021 Revocable Trust, $0
Debra A. Webster to Fat Pat LLC, $865,000
Nathan Bernardi to Nathan Bernardi & Kathlynn M. Jackson, $0
Mitchell Lehman to Michael T. & Karen J. DeFazio, $180,000
John T. Long to Driftwood Development LLC, $0
John T. & Erin P. Long to John T. Long, $0
Lisa M. Thomas to Lisa M. Thomas & Daniel P. Wheeler, $0
Tracy B. Mitrano & Victoria A. Everett to Tracy B. Mitrano, $0
Judy L. Hoover to Brent J. Hoover, $0
Deborah M. Clancy to Michael J. Clancy, $0
William C. & Jessica L. Bacher to Darleen Skotnicki, $140,000
Nicholas Loan to Nicholas Loan Living Trust, $1
Linwood L. & Cindy K. Hough to William J. & Melissa S. Middlebrook, $135,000
Marsh A. Hart, as Adminstrator to ServU Federal Credit Union, $270,000
James E. & Sandra A. Hoopes to Lyman J. Colby & Stephanie Sanford, $1,550,000
Thurlow D. & Yvonne K. Smith to Thurlow & Yvonne Smith FT, $1
Michele A. Vancoppenolle to Malcom A. Lane, $72,000
J. Alan, LLC to Enicnarf Properties, LLC, $400,000
Estate of Florence C. White to Sharon E. Killebrew & Sally W. Schillaci, $0
Thomas W. Fulkrod to Randy & Joanne Walsh, $62,000
FL & ADK LLC to Daniel W. Downing, $350,000
Kendall M. & Verna Joyce Burkholder to Country View Church, $0
Potter
Estate of Frederick R. Brown to Scott D. & Debra A. Honan, $0
Robert L. Catlin, Sheila A. Catlin, Stephen R. Catlin, & Elizabeth J. Catlin to Moses Z. & Lydia Horning, $850,000
Richard J. Lafler, Holly A. Lafler, & Keven Hudson to Keven Hudson, $0
Starkey
Albert Joerger to Hernira 524 Rock Stream, LLC, $665,000
Marjorie L. Angle to Justin S. Labadee, $55,000
Yates County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Erica Campbell, $100,000
Edward F. & Jeanie R. Masone to Robert T. & Deborah L. Adams, $367,500
Estate of Dorothy L. Allan to Richard A. Allan, $1
Charles K. Honsberger, Peter Honsberger, & David Honsberger to Charles K. Honsberger, Peter Honsberger, & Christopher Honsberger, $0
Charles K. Honsberger, Peter Honsberger, & Christopher Honsberger to Christopher Honsberger, $0
Charles K. Honsberger, Peter Honsberger, & Christopher Honsberger to South Glenora Boat Club, $0
Torrey
Estate of Rose M. Higberg to Karen M. & Darrell R. Campbell, $0
Bernard E. & Barbara L. Grebleski to Bernard E. Grebleski, $0
Kenneth Campbell, Ellen Campbell, Michael Campbell, Kenneth Campbell Jr., & Stephen Campbell to Kyle Campbell & Teara Campbell, $365,000
James Fox & Kathleen Pruitt to James & Linda Fox, $70,000
Mildred L. Bates to Merlyn B. Hoover, $65,000
Robert L. & Ellen U. Schuyler to Robert L. & Ellen U. Schuyler, as Trustees, $0
Sharon L. Kennedy & Patrick Campbell to William E. Chamberlin, $126,000
James K. & Lynn K. Rhone to Laurence B. Guttmacher & Therese A. Caffery, $700,000
Randy Hayes, Roger Hayes, George Hayes, & Estate of Barry E. Hayes to Joseph M. & Kelly Trynosky, $126,500
Jeffrey J. Race to Jeffrey Race Property Management LLC, $0