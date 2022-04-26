Residents 50 and older encouraged to get second COVID-19 booster shot

Common Ground Health

FINGER LAKES — With the BA.2 variant increasing the number of COVID-19 transmissions, county public health directors in the Finger Lakes region are encouraging eligible residents to get their second booster shot.

BA.2, known as “stealth Omicron,” currently accounts for 80.6% of COVID-19 infections in New York State, according to the state Department of Health. The second booster of an mRNA vaccine, such as those from Pfizer or Moderna, is available to adults age 50 and older, as well as to certain immunocompromised adults.

Those eligible for a second booster need to wait at least four months after they receive their first booster dose.

“As the BA.2 variant is leading to more COVID-19 infections, the best defense against becoming severely ill remains getting vaccinated,” said Michele Foster, executive director, S2AY Rural Health Network. “We encourage eligible residents to get their second booster shot, and we urge those who are unvaccinated to get their first shot to avoid severe illness or hospitalization.”

More information about the COVID-19 vaccines is available at www.GetYourAnswers.org and the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Hub, where people can also make a vaccine appointment.

