Upcoming county road construction projects

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY -- The Yates County Highway Department have announced their 2022 road construction projects.

Monday, April 25, asphalt milling will begin on Lovejoy Road (CR #23) between East Sherman Hollow Road (CR #22) and Ferguson Corners Rd (CR #2). The road milling will take two to three days. Asphalt paving will start on Lovejoy Road in May and will last approximately three to four days.

Asphalt milling and asphalt paving projects will also be completed on North Vine Valley Road (CR #10), from State Route 245 to the boat launch just west of the intersection of North Vine Valley and South Lake Road; and on Himrod Road (CR #1), from Plum Point Road (CR #36) to Leach Road (CR #28).

Installation of shoulders and road striping activities will follow the completion of asphalt paving.

Motorists should expect delays and uneven road surfaces through these areas as travel will be limited to one lane through the works zones. Alternate routes are suggested if you wish to avoid delays. Please keep the workers safe. Use caution in the work zones and obey all traffic control signs and flagmen.

Please refer to the Yates County Website https://www.yatescounty.org/200/Project-Information for further details regarding projected 2022 summer road work projects.