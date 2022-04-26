Walk-in Covid booster clinic April 28

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — Yates County Public Health offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the first and fourth Thursday of the month from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Yates County Office Building located at 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan.

Starting April 4, the New York State Department of Health approved second COVID-19 booster doses for eligible individuals. Those who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 due to age or underlying medical conditions can now receive a second booster dose to help increase their protection further from severe disease and hospitalization. Second booster dose eligibility requirements:

People aged 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after the first booster dose.

may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after the first booster dose. All adults aged 50 years and older regardless of health status may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after the first booster dose.

regardless of health status may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after the first booster dose. People ages 18-49 years regardless of health status who received Janssen/Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after the first J&J booster dose.

Vaccines are also available at many local pharmacies which offers the opportunity to make an appointment that works best for your schedule. Call the YCPH office at 315-536-5160 or visit www.yatescountypublichealth.org to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and where you can find them near you.