Chicken barbecue to benefit P.E.O. May 14

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — The Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.) is offering a chicken barbecue Saturday, May 14 at the Lyons National Bank on Liberty Street from 10:30 a.m. until the food is gone. Dinners are $12 which includes 1/2 chicken; choice of two: salt potatoes, coleslaw, or beans; and a roll. A half-chicken is $9.

All proceeds go to the local P.E.O. scholarship and funds for young women entering or returning to higher education.

P.E.O. was founded in 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. This circle of kindred spirits – bonded by their enthusiasm for women's opportunities – eventually expanded to include women off campus as well. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them.