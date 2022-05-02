COLLEGE NEWS

Staff Reports

Elmira College Dean's List for winter 2022 term

ELMIRA — Elmira College released its Dean's List for Academic Achievement for the Winter 2022 Term. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher. The following students from this area were recognized:

Cheyenne Webster of Dundee

of Dundee Molly Campo of Penn Yan

of Penn Yan Lauren Howell of Dundee

Casey Martisch named to Phi Theta Kappa Academic Honor Society

TROY — Casey Martisch, of Penn Yan, a Hudson Valley Community College student, was recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for two-year institutions of higher learning.

Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is indicative of academic excellence. Those inducted are matriculated students who have met standards including a grade point average of 3.71 or higher. The college's Alpha Xi Sigma chapter recognizes and promotes scholarship, develops leadership, encourages service, and cultivates fellowship among qualified students of the college.

Martisch, who is studying in the Mortuary Science academic program, is one of nearly 200 exceptional Hudson Valley students inducted into PTK this past academic year.

Shelby Woodard presents original research at HECBC Conference

READING, PA. — Shelby Woodard of Penn Yan, is one of 52 Albright College students presenting scholarly work at the 23rd annual Berks County Undergraduate Research and Creativity (HECBC) Conference, April 23.

Majoring in child and family studies at Albright, Woodard presented a poster titled, "Children's Pretend Play: Existence vs Ontology, Object Modification, and Discussions of the Fantastical" . All conference abstracts are available here.

Hosted at Penn State Berks, the annual HECBC conference is sponsored by the Higher Education Council of Berks County: Albright College, Alvernia University, Kutztown University, Penn State Berks and Reading Area Community College.