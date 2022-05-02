'Fiesta First Friday' set in downtown Penn Yan

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — To kick off the season and with a Cinco de Mayo theme, there are many exciting things going on during "Fiesta Friday" in downtown Penn Yan. Get ready for a fun-filled First Friday evening for all ages.

Here's what's going on so far:

▪️ Burnt Rose Wine Bar: Queso Fundido, Michelada, and live music

▪️ 18th Amendment: Blood Orange Citrus Mozcal cocktail special and live music

▪️ The Tavern: Margarita Specials, chips and salsa

▪️ Cam's Pizzeria: Fiesta Pizza

▪️ Amity Coffee: Taco pop-up with Fete Table & and Keuka College's art and graphic design program art gallery opening reception. Work will be displayed for the following week.

▪️ Dave Boyd Music: Live at 18th Amendment at 6 p.m. Stay downtown later with a hallway jam session at 8:30 p.m. at Hoban's Wine & Spirits building.

▪️ Laurentide Beer Co: Live music with Nate Michaels

▪️ Hoban’s Spirits: Tequila Tastings

▪️ 3 Rivers Hots & Brats (outside of Keuka Candy Emporium): Mexican Street Tacos

▪️ 2nd Hand Treasures: 10% off

▪️ The Nest Egg: TBD

▪️ Arts Center of Yates County: Kids activity from 5-7 p.m., Mother's Day scarves

▪️ Friends of the Outlet, Finger Lakes Rail Riders, and Point of the Bluff Vineyards will have information tables.

The non-profit being featured this month is Yates Suicide Prevention Coalition.