Yates County's COVID cases fall 12.3%; New York cases holding steady

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported 50,295 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 49,500 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked fourth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 8.9% from the week before, with 381,004 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 13.2% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 41 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 71 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 81 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,606 cases and 40 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Erie County with 484 cases per 100,000 per week; Oneida County with 460; and Tompkins County with 456. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Kings County, with 4,756 cases; Queens County, with 4,731 cases; and Erie County, with 4,445. Weekly case counts rose in 40 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Erie, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

New York ranked 7th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 90.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New York reported administering another 179,807 vaccine doses, including 22,305 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 193,193 vaccine doses, including 25,351 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 39,267,514 total doses.

Across New York, cases fell in 22 counties, with the best declines in New York County, with 4,352 cases from 5,618 a week earlier; in Onondaga County, with 1,613 cases from 1,934; and in Kings County, with 4,756 cases from 4,948.

In New York, 123 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 117 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,173,907 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 68,354 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 81,365,218 people have tested positive and 993,733 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 1.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,577

The week before that: 3,173

Four weeks ago: 2,134

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 43,243

The week before that: 39,428

Four weeks ago: 37,216

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 34 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.