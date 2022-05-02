Grant provides $523K in funding for short-term career training at FLCC

FLCC

The certified production technician program is currently offered in Penn Yan two evenings per week, with in-person labs on certain Saturdays

HOPEWELL – Finger Lakes Community College has received $523,700 in federal funding designed to cover most or all of the cost for individuals who want to train for careers in manufacturing, construction, information technology and health care.

The funding comes from the Reimagine Workforce Preparation Training program, meant to encourage people to switch to careers in high demand fields without taking on debt. The lengths of the training programs range from six weeks to nine months.

FLCC has launched a website with full details at flcc.edu/reimagine.

“We live at a time when people need to switch careers more often to keep up with economic change. This grant eliminates a major hurdle for most people to switch careers for greater pay, advancement potential and job satisfaction,” said Todd Sloane, FLCC’s director of workforce development.

Courses offer training in the following areas:

Health care: enhanced phlebotomy, certified clinical medical assistant, certified nurse aide, home health aide, pharmacy technician, patient care technician

residential electrician, HVAC technician

residential electrician, HVAC technician Information Technology: CompTIA A+

CompTIA A+ Manufacturing: certified production technician, foundations in advanced manufacturing

Training is offered at several locations and work for some programs can be completed online. The certified production technician program, for example, is currently offered simultaneously in Bloomfield and Penn Yan two evenings per week, with the instructor conducting in-person labs on certain Saturdays. Students in the class learn manufacturing techniques using virtual reality headsets, in addition to learning how to use hand-tools.

The college offers a regular series of information sessions at flcc.edu/workforce.

FLCC staff can provide coaching in selecting and succeeding in a program, along with assistance in finding a job upon completion.

For more information, visit flcc.edu/reimagine or call 585-785-1670.