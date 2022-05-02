Mozaic partners with local Keuka College students in new program

Mozaic

Senior Marketing students from Keuka College collaborate with local non-profit

PENN YAN — Mozaic, a not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in Cayuga, Seneca, and Yates counties was honored to be approached by professor Kim DeRuby of Keuka College regarding a new capstone concept for her Strategic Marketing senior course. The proposal focused on splitting the class into two groups and assigning each group with a specific project within the local non-profit.

The groups were tasked with building a marketing plan for Mozaic’s growing commercial textile line “Arctic Gear” and Employee Recruitment and Retention throughout the whole agency. Two areas that both sides agreed were very important to focus on for the coming year. The two teams were given ample information from Mozaic’s leadership, as well as, virtual tours of different facility locations.

The students spent weeks putting together their group presentations and collaborating with industry leaders. All their hard work came together at the end of the semester for an in-person “pitch” to the client. Mozaic leadership team was able to ask questions and give feedback. These presentations did not mark the end of the process; Mozaic is proud to announce that they have welcomed two of the students as interns to implement the ideas they proposed.

“I was impressed with the quality of work, the detail in terms of the recommendations, and the thoughtfulness of presentation supporting our mission,” stated President and CEO of Mozaic, Allen Connely, “I am sure we will use many of the elements presented which will help us going forward.”

“The Keuka College Marketing class did an exceptional job on their analysis and recommendations for Arctic Gear,” expressed Vice President of Clinical and Business Operations, Ashley Burke. “We are very excited to work with the interns who will assist us in the implementation of these improvements. This was a great partnership opportunity for us and we are excited to have the students become our brand ambassadors as well!”

Mozaic has also been welcomed back to partner with future classes of Keuka College’s Marketing Program, to focus on other areas of Mozaic’s diverse services. Both Mozaic and Keuka College are excited to grow their relationship and work together to help increase awareness of organizations, like Mozaic, that provide services to people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

To learn more about Mozaic and the programs they offer, please visit www.mozaic.org or call 315-539-5067.