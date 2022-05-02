Sisto named Clinical Educator at FLH

Finger Lakes Health

FINGER LAKES — Lauren Sisto, BSN, RN has been named the new Clinical Educator for Finger Lakes Health.

Sisto will be responsible for working with nursing leadership to create an environment that supports the delivery of safe, high-quality compassionate care for patients and families. She will conduct periodic educational needs assessments and coordinate education and professional development programs. This includes planning, implementation, delivery and evaluation of competency validation, continuing education, professional development and leadership development.

Prior to her new role, Sisto was an ICU nurse at Geneva General Hospital. She was a Burn ICU nurse and Medical Surgical nurse at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. In addition to her position at Geneva General Hospital, Sisto is an adjunct clinical instructor at Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua.

Sisto earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the State University of New York at Delhi where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She received her Associate in Applied Science in Nursing from Cayuga Community College, Auburn. She will be graduating in December with her Master's in Nursing Education from State University of New York at Delhi.

Sisto lives in Clyde with her husband, dog, and two cats. She enjoys spending time outdoors, reading, and baking.