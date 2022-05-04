Correction Officer civil service exam June 25

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY JAIL CORRECTION OFFICER CIVIL SERVICE EXAM IMPORTANT DATES:

· Last filing date: Tuesday, May 24

· Exam: Saturday, June 25

YATES COUNTY — Sheriff Ron Spike has announced, “Those interested in becoming a Yates County Correction Officer will have the opportunity to take the civil service exam for the position June 25 in Penn Yan.”

Those interested must turn in their application to the Yates County Department of Personnel by 4:30 p.m. May 24. There is a $17 fee to apply for the exam.

After the examination, an eligible list will be compiled in an effort to fill vacancies within the Corrections Division of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.

To be eligible for appointment to the position, candidates must:

be a legal resident of Yates, Ontario, Seneca, Schuyler, or Steuben counties for a least one month prior to the date of appointment

be at least 18 years old at the time of appointment

possess either a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma

hold a valid N.Y.S. driver’s license

pass a thorough background process

pass a physical agility test.

The starting salary for this position is $48,235 which will be increased yearly thereafter. The position is a recognized New York State Peace Officer and must complete the training standards therein. The position also includes the NYS Retirement Plan and additional benefits.

Those seeking more information or have any questions about the process should call the Yates County Department of Personnel at 315-536-5112 or email personnel@yatescounty.org