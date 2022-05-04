Keuka, Clarkson team up to offer Healthcare MBA

Kevin Frisch, Keuka College

Keuka College and Clarkson University are partnering on a program that will create much-needed healthcare managers

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College’s newest educational partnership creates a pipeline to the growing and rewarding field of healthcare management.

The college finalized an agreement this month that will smooth the path for Keuka College graduates to enter Clarkson University’s Healthcare Master of Business Administration Program.

Graduates will enter a field that is both growing and lucrative. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates a 32% growth in medical and health services manager jobs over the next eight years. Just as impressive, the median salary in the field tops $100,000 a year.

“This degree is a natural extension to our existing Health Sciences and Community Health & Wellness programs,” explained Dr. Chris Alterio, founding dean of Keuka College’s School of Health and Human Services. “It provides for graduate study that will lead to greater opportunities for employment.”

Clarkson’s MBA in Healthcare Management program, which is offered online or at the university’s Capital Region Campus in Schenectady, places nearly 100% of its graduates in the workforce. It is also one of only 10 programs in the country to offer both AACSB and CAHME accreditation – reflecting the highest standards of educational excellence in both healthcare and business management.

“Clarkson and Keuka have had a long-standing and valued partnership with graduate business programs for years,” said Joshua LaFave, director of Graduate Business Programs in the David D. Reh School of Business at Clarkson. “With the strong academic programs at Keuka College, this partnership was a natural fit. This program will offer a seamless transition from bachelor's to the MBA in Healthcare Management so that together, Clarkson and Keuka will prepare leaders for the healthcare industry.”

The partnership benefits Clarkson by providing qualified students for its MBA program. It benefits Keuka College graduates by providing an accelerated admissions process and an attractive menu of scholarship options. In addition, the programs have been aligned so that several Keuka College undergraduate courses satisfy graduate requirements in Clarkson’s MBA program.

“We put a great deal of thought and care into our educational partnerships,” said Keuka College Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Brad Fuster. “Our latest agreement with Clarkson reflects that mindfulness, from the financial incentives to the instructional efficiencies to the level of success graduates are likely to achieve.”

Graduates will leave Clarkson’s David D. Reh School of Business – listed by U.S. News & World Report as among the best 150 business schools in the country – with their choice of career options.

“Our nationally ranked program has been developing leading healthcare professionals since 1979,” said Clarkson Professor Amber Stephenson, associate professor of Healthcare Management. “With a placement rate of nearly 100%, our alums go on to find success in a wide variety of organizations, including hospitals, health systems, group medical practices, health plans, technology, and consulting firms, among others.” Keuka College’s agreement with Clarkson University is the latest in a growing list of partnerships that fast-track graduate-level studies that lead to careers in nursing, social work, physical and occupational therapy, pharmacology, chiropractic medicine, and a host of other health-related fields.