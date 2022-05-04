Keep your family safe from rabies

Yates County Public Health

YATES COUNTY – Yates County Public Health wants you and your family to be safe from rabies. Rabies is fatal, but it is 100% preventable! If you or your pet has contact with a wild animal, there is a chance that the animal could spread the rabies virus. Animals most likely to carry rabies are raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes.

How to stay safe from rabies:

Vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and livestock against rabies . Keeping your pets up-to-date could save their life.

. Keeping your pets up-to-date could save their life. Do not leave pet food outside. It will draw animals like raccoons into your yard. Bird feeders can also attract unintended wildlife.

It will draw animals like raccoons into your yard. Bird feeders can also attract unintended wildlife. If sick-acting wildlife comes into your yard, bring your family and pets inside and let the animal wander away. If the animal does not wander off and is threatening, notify Yates County Animal Control through the Yates County Sheriff’s Office at 315-536-4438.

bring your family and pets inside and let the animal wander away. If the animal does not wander off and is threatening, notify Yates County Animal Control through the Yates County Sheriff’s Office at 315-536-4438. If a wild animal bites a person or pet, contact Yates County Public Health to find out what needs to be done to keep your family healthy. Public Health may need to test the animal to determine if it has rabies.

contact Yates County Public Health to find out what needs to be done to keep your family healthy. Public Health may need to test the animal to determine if it has rabies. If you find a bat in the room with a person or pet who was alone, or if you were awakened to find a bat in the room while you were sleeping, try to catch the bat, and call Public Health.

or if you were awakened to find a bat in the room while you were sleeping, try to catch the bat, and call Public Health. Contact Public Health at 315-536-5160, or after hours, call the Sheriff’s Office at 315-536-4438 and ask for the Public Health staff person on call.

Free rabies clinic

Yates County Public Health offers FREE rabies vaccine clinics. The next clinic will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Penn Yan Fireman’s Field located at 110 Hicks St., Penn Yan. Any questions, call our office at 315-536-5160 or visit our website at www.yatescountypublichealth.org.