Arbor Day celebration held at Indian Pines Park

PENN YAN — The Village of Penn Yan held its first official annual Arbor Day celebration Friday, April 29 at Indian Pines Park to mark the 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day.

The Department of Public Works had prepared a hole for the planting of a 20-foot-tall maple tree to mark the occasion. Mayor Dan Condella and Trustee Teresa Hoban were in attendance and made brief and fitting comments on the importance of tree planting for the sake of future generations of Penn Yan citizens. The village plans to make this an annual event to improve the landscape and environment.

Indian Pines Park was chosen because of the large number of ash trees there that have been lost recently to the emerald ash borer. The park is also one of the sites designated for large-scale improvements in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation: