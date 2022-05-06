Penn Yan 'Drug Take Back' nets 187 lbs.

PENN YAN — The Yates County Sheriff's Office reports that 187 pounds of drug take-back material was collected Saturday, April 30 at the rear of the courthouse by court security officers.

That quantity, along with previously collected drugs gathered during the first quarter of the year at the three permanent collection drop box locations, totaled 274 pounds turned in. Deputies later transported the drugs to the DEA in Rochester for environmentally safe destruction.

"I thank our citizens for turning in the no longer needed substances for responsible destruction," said Sheriff Ron Spike.