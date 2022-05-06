Pop-Up Food Pantry May 13 in Dundee

Staff Reports

Another Pop-Up Food Pantry is scheduled for May 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Town of Starkey Highway Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee. Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. has partnered with Foodlink to provide this food distribution.

REQUIREMENTS FOR CLIENTS:

• Pre-Registration: Pre-registration is required! Register online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/51322-pop-up-pantry-registration-322582542067 or call Pro Action Yates OFA at: 315-279-4321. Registration is on a first come, first served basis*

• Income information is requested to allow us to continue to receive and distribute USDA products.

• This will be a drive-through model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper with first name and last name in window facing out for staff to see at check-in.

• Please have trunk cleaned out so box of food can be put into it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all time.

• No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served.

• Due to town equipment needing to be moved, please do not arrive prior to 10 a.m.