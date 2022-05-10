Yates County ends COVID-19 case investigations

Yates County Public Health

Yates County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 will no longer receive a phone call from the New York State Department of Health Virtual Call Center or Yates County Public Health as case investigations have now ended.

“We have been in a pandemic response for over 2 ½ years and we are now shifting back to focusing on cluster monitoring and surveillance versus individual cases,” Yates County Public Health Director Sara Christensen said. “Guidance on how to properly isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 has been consistent and in place for many months now. This information can be found on our website and social media pages.”

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are still expected to follow isolation guidelines. Individuals do not need to report their results to Yates County Public Health but should instead reach out to their healthcare provider and inquire about antiviral therapies.

Those in need of isolation or quarantine paperwork for NYS Paid Family Leave COVID-19 can access self-service orders and attestations forms at www.yatescountypublichealth.org.

What to do if you test positive for COVID-19:

Stay home and isolate for 5 days starting the first day of your symptom onset, or if no symptoms, from the day of your COVID test.

Contact your healthcare provider about antiviral treatment that may be available to help prevent severe illness. Treatment works best when you receive it as soon as possible after becoming sick.

Notify your contacts of exposure. Include the people who live in your home, people you may have visited, school/work, or anyone providing in-home services.

If your symptoms do not improve or worsen, please call your healthcare provider, or if it is a medical emergency, please call 911.

If you have no symptoms or symptoms are resolving at the end of day 5, your isolation can end. You must be able to wear a well-fitted mask around others for 5 additional days. If you cannot wear a mask or are moderately to severely immunocompromised, you need to stay in isolation for 5 more days (total of 10 days).

You will be self-responsible to print off your isolation order and release letter if you need one for your employer. Visit our website to print off these documents. This is an official order and can be used for the NYS Paid Family Leave COVID-19.

Although case investigations and contact tracing have ended, the basics of staying home as a positive case or close contact have remained the same. If you are sick, stay home and arrange for necessary testing. Wash your hands frequently and wear a mask.