Bank of the Finger Lakes groundbreaking held for new Penn Yan community office

Staff reports

PENN YAN — Wayne Bank held a groundbreaking ceremony May 13 for the new Bank of the Finger Lakes Penn Yan community office building.

Bank employees from the Penn Yan and Geneva locations attended the ceremony at the new site downtown, 225 Main St.

The new building, according to the bank, is 2,450 square feet and features a full-service community office, drive-through banking services and off-street parking.

Wayne Bank held a groundbreaking at the site of the new Bank of the Finger Lakes Penn Yan community office. Pictured left to right: Deena Sullivan, Personal Banker, Penn Yan Office; Aubrianne Crawford, Personal Banker, Penn Yan Office; Robert Mancuso, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer; Pam Donnells, AVP & Penn Yan Community Office Manager; Jeffrey Gifford, Wayne Bank board member, President & CEO Birkett Mills; James Donnelly, President & Chief Executive Officer; Kyle Ackart, VP & Commercial Loan Officer; Matthew Murphy, VP & NY Mortgage Loan Underwriter; Jeff Franklin, President, Bank of the Finger Lakes; Duke Connors, VP & Retail Banking Business Development Officer; Heidi Westfall, SVP & Bank of the Finger Lakes Retail Market Manager; Matthew Bragg, VP, Chrisanntha Construction Corporation.

Chrisanntha Construction of Gorham is the general contractor. The project began in early April and is expected to be completed in late fall, the bank said in a news release.

"The construction of the new bank branch will bring accessible off-street parking, drive-through banking, and safe deposit boxes to this location," Wayne Bank's senior vice president and retail banking market manager, Heidi Westfall, said in a news release. "The bank is working with local contractors and suppliers on this project, including general contractor Chrisanntha Construction. We are grateful for the support received to date for the local municipalities and authorities. Community manager Pam Donnells and her team look forward to continuing to serve the Penn Yan community."