Yoga is back outdoors on the Landing

Staff reports

PENN YAN — As both a benefit and a way to enjoy the Keuka Outlet Trail, Jan Corning and Catherine Graves are recommencing yoga classes at the landing on Water Street.

Beginning on June 2, classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. on Thursdays.

The classes are open to all, and taught from beginner to intermediate with modifications to accommodate all who attend.

Class fees are donation-based. Thus far, the attendance has raised over $1,000 to benefit the Friends of the Keuka Outlet Trail and over $500 for the Humane Society of Yates County.