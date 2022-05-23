100th Memorial Day Observance in Town of Torrey May 30

Town of Torrey

DRESDEN -- Memorial Day Observance for the Town of Torrey is to be held at the Gazebo in Dresden (across from the United Methodist Church) at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, weather permitting. In the case of inclement weather, the observance will be held in the United Methodist Church of Dresden.

The event will be hosted by Peter Martini, Torrey Town Supervisor, with William Hall, Mayor of Dresden welcoming the attendees.

The featured speaker is Air Force Colonel (retired) Wanda Wood. There will also be remarks by County Judge, the Honorable Jason L. Cook

Following the ceremony, there will be a parade to the Evergreen Cemetery. The Vermilye-Christensen American Legion Post 1571 is the host of the observance at the cemetery with an Honor Guard salute by the Johnson-Costello American Legion Post 355. This will be followed by Jeff Stempien playing Taps and Phil Bracht furnishing Echo Taps.

This is the 100th consecutive year for this event and marks the 77th year since the end of World War II. If you are unable to join us, please take a moment on May 30th at 10:30 am to honor and give thanks to those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy our freedom!

Following the ceremony, the Dresden United Methodist Church will hold a chicken barbecue at noon. The price of a meal is $14, drive through only.