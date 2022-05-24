Volunteer to set out Veterans' Memorial Flags May 26

Staff Reports

PENN YAN -- It’s once again that time to let folks know that The American Legion will be placing flags on veterans gravesites at Lakeview Cemetery May 26. Anyone wishing to volunteer are asked to assemble at the Court Street Office entrance at 8:45 a.m.

Every year, volunteers gather to put out over 1,275 flags for those who answered “the call to duty” and are no longer with us.

"We ask that volunteers take the time to view those men/women who did so with respect and gratitude as they place the flags out," says Greg “Diz” Disbrow, Legion Post #355 Cemetery Flag Coordinator.

"Every year we have between 25-35 volunteers help us. We especially encourage those family members who have a veteran in Lakeview to assist us if they can," as Disbrow. "Thank you in advance to all those who generously volunteer their time."