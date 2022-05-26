Bluff & Vine magazine asks for Finger Lakes story submissions

Bluff & Vine

Whether you’re a third-generation resident or someone who summers here, you likely have a story to tell about your time in the Finger Lakes. Local literary magazine Bluff & Vine wants to read—and share—that story.

Editors Alex Andrasik and Bethany Snyder are seeking fiction, nonfiction, memoir and poetry for their sixth issue, to be released in the fall of 2022.

“With every issue, we get to share new voices and new perspectives,” says Andrasik. “Every person who loves this area has something unique to say about it. We’re honored to share that with our audience.”

Submissions must be 5,000 words or less and have some connection to the Finger Lakes area. Poets are welcome to submit up to five poems at one time. For additional information about submissions, visit bluffandvine.com/submissions/.

Snyder notes that, along with the written word, she and Andrasik are also seeking submissions for cover art for Issue Six.

“There’s so much beauty in the Finger Lakes, and we love being able to showcase that with our covers,” she says. “What hidden gems from around the area will we see this year? We can’t wait to find out.”

Past covers have featured photography, painting and broken-glass mosaics.

The submission period for Issue Six closes on September 15, 2022. For more information about Bluff & Vine, visit bluffandvine.com/ or email bluffandvine@gmail.com