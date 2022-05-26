Yates County's COVID cases fall 31.1%; New York cases up 5%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased 5% in New York in the week ending Sunday as the state added 71,647 cases. The previous week had 68,262 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked eighth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 31.8% from the week before, with 796,108 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 9% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 42 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 61 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,767 cases and 40 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Nassau County with 521 cases per 100,000 per week; Warren County with 516; and Richmond County with 470. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Queens County, with 9,241 cases; Kings County, with 8,778 cases; and New York County, with 7,456. Weekly case counts rose in 28 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Queens, New York and Suffolk counties.

New York ranked 7th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 90.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, New York reported administering another 172,494 vaccine doses, including 22,063 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 215,423 vaccine doses, including 26,428 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 39,323,243 total doses.

Across New York, cases fell in 33 counties, with the best declines in Erie County, with 3,620 cases from 4,316 a week earlier; in Kings County, with 8,778 cases from 9,428; and in Oneida County, with 600 cases from 829.

In New York, 168 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 158 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,368,965 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 68,805 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,281,329 people have tested positive and 1,002,173 people have died.

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 22.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 4,085

The week before that: 4,347

Four weeks ago: 3,173

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 53,333

The week before that: 49,215

Four weeks ago: 39,443

Hospitals in 31 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 29 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 37 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.