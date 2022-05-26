April deed transfers

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY — The following deed transfers in the nine townships of Yates County were recorded in the County Clerk's Office during April 2022.

Barrington

Patrick J. & Megan J. Hoopes to 780 East Lake Road, LLC, $1

Thomas R. & Patricia C. Hinman to Benjamin Ray & Anh Vu Ruegsegger, $0

Thomas R. & Patricia C. Hinman to Benjamin Ray & Anh Vu Ruegsegger,$1,200,000

Steven F. Smith to Steven F. Smith as Trustee, $1

Neil S. Weaver to Loren C. Weaver, $315,000

Lamar H. & Virginia S. Martin to Vernon S. & Mary Ella Hoover, $200,000

Jesse R. Jayne to Jesse R. Jayne & Mary K. Rainis, $0

Benton

Bonnie R. Perry to Christine R. Pullin, Kelly R. VonGlahn, Mathew G. Perry & Mark E. Perry, $0

Elvin F. & Marie W. Martin to Centerberg Real Estate Holdings LLC, $0

Jessica Heeman to Brandon D. Ray & Hannah L. Matusicky, $172,500

Beulah M. Collins to Corey Collins, $0

William J. Hall to Jon K. Diehm, $46,000

Italy

Donald G. Petrie Jr. to Larry Pfaltzgraf & James M. Dwyer, $4,000

Lisa Sidorakis & Steven Werner to Stelis Rental LLC, $0

Joseph Giorgione & Luigino Giorgione to Joseph Giorgione & Maria Adelina Giorgione, $0

Niccole Udovich to Niccole Neubauer, $0

Paul Dale & Lourie J. Cayward to Yates County, $30,000

Sierra Schaubert to Sierra & Dalton Schaubert, $0

Eric & Kathleen VanDeusen to Michael Lentine, $47,500

Joseph J. Barone to Kei-leigh Ann Barone, $0

Jonathan B. Hoover to Roger Bailey & Lisa Knapp, $44,000

Jerusalem

Whispering Pines Real Estate, LLC to Joshlyn T. Reiff & Angela H. Zimmerman, $166,000

Loren S. James to Cassandra L. Sekler, $207,500

Eugene H. Stauffer to Eugene H. & Lucille H. Stauffer, $0

Anita M. Maroscher to Hilliard Wolf & Danielle Lynn Bottesch, $245,000

Christopher W. Becker, Neil William Becker, Richard E. Becker & Jill Margaret Becker to Brian Clark Becker, $200,000

James W. & Rosene H. Zimmerman to Pine Lake Acres LLC, $98,755

Nevin N. Zimmerman to Nevin N. & Rhonda Zimmerman, $0

Laverne A. Coonrod to Brandon English & JoAnn Vaccaro, $39,900

Middlesex

Peter Leach to John Morris, $44,900

Jason D. Dekouski to Marine Body Guard, Inc, $0

Jason D. Dekouski to Marine Body Guard, Inc, $0

George Gamer to Vine View Farms, LLC, $50,000

Daniel K. Smith to Francis R. Ronalds, $87,200

Veldon F. Dunton to Caitlin R. Goodwin, $15,000

Whittermore Point Holding LLC to 640 Fisher Road LLC, $0

Seana Brown to Shane Hoke, $143,000

Keith W. & M. Theresa Scholes to Joshua Stephen Oakley, $35,000

Milo

FLX Capital Partners, LLC to Leonard G. & Judith M. Wiltberger, $20,000

All-In Properties FL, LLC to Upstate Living Solutions, LLC, $260,000

James C. Maciejewski to James C. & Heidi L. Maciejewski, $0

Barbara E. & A. James Gregor to James K. Gregor, $0

Fred J. & Phyllis A. Hamm to Ronald G. & Marilyn Hamm, $0

David T. Hansen to Hansen Family Revocable Trust, $0

Paul A. Dykeman Jr. to Andrew M. Coleman & Ashley N. Dunton, $79,900

Brett M. Oakes to Westwind Properties, LLC, $1

Leon R. Hoover to Shawn Lanphear & Hali Spoor, $180,000

Barbara M. Spacek, Co-Executrix & Donna J. Laquitara, Co-Executrix to Lawrence & Malinda Youngman, $173,000

Nicole D. Usherwood to Donald J. Desrochers, $100,000

Carrie L. Ahearn to Donald J. Desrochers, $126,900

Howard S. & Lucy H. Hoover to Howard Roy Hoover, $155,000

Wayne A. Wallding to Joseph M. & Suzanne M. Valicenti, $550,000

Skipping Stone Properties LLC to Donald J. Desrochers, $150,000

Bruce C. & Nancy Lynne Roe to Nicolas A. & Jessica M. Romans, $435,000

Potter

Dale Stevens to Dale Steven Rev. Trust, $0

Jonathan H. & Jane L. Sensenig to Lavon M. & Marifay M. Sensenig, $375,000

Carol A. Schmidt to Paul J. & Dawn M. Catlin, $250,00

Paul J. & Dawn M. Catlin to Friend Vacation Rentals, $0

Starkey

James J. Covell, Ruth I. Covell, & James J. Covell, III to Mark W. & Kimberly S. Schenck, $7,500

Gary Townley to Gary & Rebecca Townley, $0

Gary D. Mead Rev Trust to Barbara J. Pukos, $0

Chester B. & Norma H. Hoover to Chester R. Hoover, $110,000

Torrey

Jeffrey R. & Angela S. Wisniewski to Melvin N. & Mary N. Martin, $270,000

Estate of Leo J. DelRossa Sr. to Spencer Deane, $200,000

Shane M. O’Hora to Christian Claessens, $450,000

Nick Sexton to Sam H. Solomon, $129,000

Paula S. Edelmann to Paula S. Edelmann Revocable Living Trust, $0