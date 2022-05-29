Keuka students urged on by words of '93 alum and Ukraine president

Kevin Frisch for Keuka College

KEUKA PARK — Two vivid examples – one from their very campus, the other from halfway around the world – provided words of encouragement and advice to the Keuka College Class of 2022 during the College’s 113th annual Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 21.

“While your time at Keuka College may be ending, the Keuka influence is just beginning,” said Providence College women’s basketball head coach Jim Crowley ’93 in his commencement address. “Keuka has always been great at giving opportunities, making you feel welcome, helping you find success.”

Crowley, who coached the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team to success for 15 years before moving on to Division I Providence, spoke of a great strength Keuka College and its unique setting provide: Helping students identify positive traits in themselves and others.

“Keuka has given you the knowledge to know yourself and know that you have the ability to identify and choose the traits of the people you allow closest to you,” he told graduates. “It is a great strength, and you all have it.”

He also urged students to reflect on their college experience to manage how the pressures of time affect their emotions.

“Life is all about time,” Crowley said. “That is the reality. You will have places to be and things to do. … But you can own how those things make you feel, what reactions you have, how you treat people when your time gets disrupted. That is taking control of the emotion of time.”

Keuka College President Amy Storey pointed to the example being set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in urging students to be active participants in society.

“In a recent talk with U.S. students, President Zelenskyy said that this is the age when you choose what you will become,” said Storey. “He urges graduates to use the power that they have to be actors instead of witnesses. … I hope you will take both President Zelenskyy’s advice and his example with you as you take the next steps in your life.”

The college conferred an honorary degree in absentia on President Zelenskyy – one of dozens of colleges and universities throughout the U.S. and Canada to do so.

Diplomas were handed out at two separate ceremonies: Nearly 150 students graduating with degrees in liberal arts walked the stage during a 10 a.m. ceremony; more than 200 graduates from the College’s School of Health and Human Services followed suit at 2 p.m.

Also taking place during Commencement ceremonies:

-- Katherene “Kay” Tuttle Meisch ’58 was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of her loyalty, leadership, and service to the college.

-- Adjunct Instructor of Music Gregg Christiansen was named Keuka College’s 2022 Adjunct Instructor of the Year.

-- Founding Associate Professor of Child and Family Studies Dr. Nicholas Koberstein was named Keuka College’s 2022 Professor of the Year.

-- Student speeches were delivered by Laura Alishauskas ’22 and Anthony Hill ’22.