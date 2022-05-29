Yates Sheriff's Office donates to Ukraine war effort

PENN YAN -- In solidarity for the people of Ukraine fighting against the Russian invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin, the Yates County Sheriff's Office has donated surplus equipment to the Ukrainian soldiers defending their country.

“We were notified by the NYS Sheriffs’ Association, and the National Sheriffs’ Association that the Ukrainian American Council (UACC) was desperately requesting donations of surplus protective or defensive equipment and related gear," said Sheriff Ron Spike. "I approached the County Legislature on declaring surplus property, and they approved a resolution April 11.”

“I thank the Legislature," said Spike. "We assembled no longer used older protective vests, covers, batons, rifle bi-pods, gas masks and filters onto a large pallet for shipment to the UACC coordinator Ken Witkowich, a retired chief of police, for helping Ukraine in some way for their defense.”