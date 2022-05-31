Yates County reports 16 new COVID cases; New York cases plummet 36.5%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 45,469 new cases. That's down 36.5% from the previous week's tally of 71,647 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 6.47% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 16 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 42 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,783 cases and 40 deaths.

Across New York, cases fell in 58 counties, with the best declines in Queens County, with 5,616 cases from 9,241 a week earlier; in Nassau County, with 3,786 cases from 7,073; and in New York County, with 4,408 cases from 7,456.

New York ranked 7th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 90.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, New York reported administering another 172,494 vaccine doses, including 22,063 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 215,423 vaccine doses, including 26,428 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 39,323,243 total doses.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Richmond County with 489 cases per 100,000 per week; Kings County with 355; and Bronx County with 284. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Kings County, with 9,082 cases; Queens County, with 5,616 cases; and New York County, with 4,408. Weekly case counts rose in three counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bronx, Kings and Richmond counties.

In New York, 150 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 168 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,414,434 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 68,955 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 4,162

The week before that: 4,114

Four weeks ago: 3,573

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 55,952

The week before that: 52,036

Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control.