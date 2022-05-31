Keuka Comfort Care Home's 'Big Barn Bonanza' June 3-4

Staff Reports
The Keuka Comfort Care Home's "Big Barn Bonanza" will be open June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yates County Fairground.

PENN YAN -- The Keuka Comfort Care Home's "Big Barn Bonanza" is back for 2022! The annual benefit sale at the Yates County Fairground, will be open June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (No "early birds," please!)

Keuka Comfort Care Home volunteers have been organizing the sale items for weeks in preparation for the return of The Big Barn Bonanza!

This huge sale features antiques, furniture, household items, books, and more.

There will be plenty of items to peruse at the Yates County Fair's exhibition barn.

The funds from this event help with on-going daily expenses of running Keuka Comfort Care Home, a two-bedroom palliative care home overlooking Keuka Lake. KCCH accepts those who need end of life care at no expense to them, their families or their insurance companies. Visit their website at http://keukacomfortcarehome.org/sale/.

You too can leave with a full basket and the satisfaction of having helped Yates County's cost-free hospice care home.