Keuka Comfort Care Home's 'Big Barn Bonanza' June 3-4

PENN YAN -- The Keuka Comfort Care Home's "Big Barn Bonanza" is back for 2022! The annual benefit sale at the Yates County Fairground, will be open June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (No "early birds," please!)

This huge sale features antiques, furniture, household items, books, and more.

The funds from this event help with on-going daily expenses of running Keuka Comfort Care Home, a two-bedroom palliative care home overlooking Keuka Lake. KCCH accepts those who need end of life care at no expense to them, their families or their insurance companies. Visit their website at http://keukacomfortcarehome.org/sale/.