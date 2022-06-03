COLLEGE NEWS

Staff Reports

Baker, Griffin named Clarkson University Presidential Scholars

POTSDAM — Two local students have been named Presidential Scholars for the Spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Maxim J. Baker of Penn Yan, a junior majoring in civil engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Spring 2022 semester.

Tyler B. Griffin of Penn Yan, a junior majoring in engineering and management, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Spring 2022 semester.

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Howell Inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society

ELMIRA — Lauren Howell, of Dundee, was one of 21 students inducted into the Elmira College circle, or chapter, of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

The Society recognizes achievement in scholarship; athletics; campus or community service, social and religious activities, and campus government; journalism, speech and the mass media; and the creative and performing arts. Emphasis is placed on the development of the whole person, both as a member of the college community and as a contribution to a better society. Omicron Delta Kappa was founded Dec. 3, 1914, at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. The Elmira College circle was established on May 21, 1995.

Steele named to Clarkson University's Dean's List

POTSDAM — William Scott Steele of Keuka Park, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University. Dean's List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

MacDowell named to Cazenovia College Dean's List

CAZENOVIA — Emma MacDowell, of Rushville, was named to the Cazenovia College Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. Those named to the Dean's List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.

Sutherland named to UVM Dean's List

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Skye Sutherland, a Neuroscience major, has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont. Sutherland from Branchport, NY is in the College of Arts and Sciences. Dean's list students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.

Schuck named to Wilkes University Dean's List

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Peyton Schuck of Penn Yan, was named to the Dean's List at Wilkes University for the spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.