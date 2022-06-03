Haiti Benefit Auction set for June 17-18

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — The annual Haiti Benefit Auction, organized and sponsored by the Mennonite Community, will be held Friday and Saturday, June 17-18 at the Yates County Fairgrounds.

According to organizers of the auction, "Our purpose is a cooperative effort of many churches and individuals to procure funds for qualifying missions — enabling them to share God’s love in Haiti."

The auction includes a with variety of sale items, with many hand-made craft items from quilts to furniture. Friday night will feature a dinner and a small auction; Saturday will be the full auction.