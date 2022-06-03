Haiti Benefit Auction set for June 17-18

Staff Reports
The New York State Haiti Benefit Auction is a highly anticipated annual event in Yates County. This year it will be held June 17-18 at the Yates County Fairgrounds in Penn Yan.

PENN YAN — The annual Haiti Benefit Auction, organized and sponsored by the Mennonite Community, will be held Friday and Saturday, June 17-18 at the Yates County Fairgrounds.

According to organizers of the auction, "Our purpose is a cooperative effort of many churches and individuals to procure funds for qualifying missions — enabling them to share God’s love in Haiti."

The annual auction raises funds to improve the lives of Haitians whose island nation in the Caribbean has been beset by trouble for decades.

The auction includes a with variety of sale items, with many hand-made craft items from quilts to furniture. Friday night will feature a dinner and a small auction; Saturday will be the full auction. 