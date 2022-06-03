HeatSmart FLX South 2022 Open-House Series: June to September

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County

PENN YAN – HeatSmart FLX South presents its first Open-House series this June through September.

Enjoy free, family friendly, in-person, and virtual opportunities to check out heat pumps for clean heating and cooling. Visit your neighbor's home or local small business and find out why they decided to “Heat Smart, Cool Smart,” ask questions, and see the technology.

Open-Houses in-person will run for three hours with mini-tours provided as folks accumulate; you may come and go throughout this time as you please. Complimentary KN95 masks will be provided; please respect each homeowner’s/business’ wishes. Complementary light snacks will be provided.

The Virtual Tour on July 31 will take place online via Zoom. Have accessibility needs? Let your HeatSmart Campaign Director know so we can try to accommodate. A call-in option is available. Slides and the recording will be made available and hosted on the HeatSmart FLX South website https://www.heatsmartflxsouth.org/events.

Participants at each tour will be entered into a raffle for a $10 gift card to a local hardware store. People who attend 3 plus events will be entered for a $50 gift card.

If needed due to COVID, in-person tours may switch to online.

Pre-registration is required, so HeatSmart FLX South can let hosts know you will be attending.

Upcoming Events

June

June 7, Tuesday, 4-7 p.m., Seneca with Bob and Kathy Romick at 2178 Grove St., Lodi - Ground Source Heat Pump and Heat Pump Water Heater

June 12, Sunday, 2-5 p.m., Seneca with Lodi Whittier Library at 8484 S. Main St., Lodi - Ground Source Heat Pump

June 30, Thursday, 3-6 pm, Seneca with Sheldrake Point Winery at 7448 County Road 153, Ovid - Ground Source Heat Pump

July

July 13, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, Yates with Oak Hill Bulk Foods at 3173 State Route 14A, Penn Yan - Air Source Heat Pump Mini-Split

July 19, Tuesday, 1-4 p.m., Schuyler with Nancy & Charlie Cole at 4937 Sunset Shores Road, Burdett – Air Source Heat Pump Min-Split

July 31, Sunday, 2-3 p.m., Schuyler with Rebecca O’Keefe and Nick LaVigne via Zoom - Ground Source Heat Pump

August

Aug.3, Wednesday, 5-8 p.m., Steuben with Tess and Sean McKinley at 158 East Morris St., Bath - Air Source Heat Pump Mini-Split and Other Variations

Aug. 13, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Schuyler with David and Mary Martin at 5236 County Road 4, Burdett – Partial Home Air Source Heat Pump Mini-Split

Aug. 22, Monday, 2-5 p.m., Steuben with Kevin Gallagher at 2880 Chequers Cir., Big Flats - Heat Pump Water Heater

September

Sept.7, Wednesday, 1-4 p.m., Schuyler with the Village Hall of Montour Falls at 408 Main St., Montour Falls - Air Source Heat Pump Mini-Split

Sept. 18, Sunday, 2-5 p.m., Schuyler with Liz Martin and Matthew Glen at 3859 Dugue Road, Hector - Air Source Heat Pump Mini-Split

About HeatSmart FLX South

HeatSmart FLX South is helping families, small businesses and non-profits choose clean heating and cooling solutions and to reduce their energy costs, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and increase health and safety. Through free consultations with residents and business the program connects folks to free energy audits (for homes)/low-cost energy studies (for businesses), weatherization, and energy efficiency upgrades tailored to each person. The goal is for more residents and businesses to adopt heat pump equipment for clean heating and cooling to lower energy use for consumers and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

HeatSmart FLX South serves Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, and Yates counties, in cooperation with the Cooperative Extension Associations of those counties and is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Clean Heating & Cooling Communities program.

For more information, please contact Erica Herman, HeatSmart FLX South Campaign Director, via e-mail at eh649@cornell.edu or call 607-535-7161 ext. 3223.

