Learn about proper cemetery care with YCHC

Yates County History Center

PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center will host presenters Eric Lewis and Emily Oberdorf on Saturday, June 11 at 3 p.m. for a lecture about proper care and maintenance of cemeteries and a demonstration of how to correctly and effectively clean a gravestone.

This event will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, on 424 Court St. in Penn Yan. Admission costs $8 for YCHC members and $12 for non-members. For more information, please contact YCHC at 315-536-7318 or ycghs@yatespast.org. You may also follow YCHC on Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr.