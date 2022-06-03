Lynda Kimbal joins Dundee Rotary

Dundee Rotary

Dundee Rotary inducted its newest member Lynda Kimball, of Dundee, at their April 20 meeting.

Kimball has served on the Board of Directors of Mozaic (formerly Arc of Yates) for nine years, and currently sits on multiple committees for Mozaic. She has been working for Kimball Realty Group for the past 27 years. Her newest interest is in the development of Dundee Fresh.

Kimball lives in Dundee with her husband, Hank, and daughter, Allison. Their son, Christopher, lives in Watkins Glen.