New Dresden playground dedicated to memory of Bruce Hansen

DRESDEN — While several other youngsters enjoyed the new playground equipment at the Bruce I. Hansen Community Park in Dresden, Alli Hansen, 10, the youngest of Bruce's grandchildren, cut the ribbon at the park's rededication May 28.

Bruce Hansen was remembered by his son, Chris, and his widow, Joan, for his selfless dedication to improving the community, and for his generosity and energy in seeing those improvements completed.

This improvement project was the result of a collaboration between Greenidge Generation, City Hill Construction (founded by Hansen), and the Village of Dresden. Mayor Hall also credited the Penn Yan Lions Club, of which Bruce Hansen was a member, with the previous playground equipment which had entertained the children of Dresden for so many years.