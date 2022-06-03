New Dresden playground dedicated to memory of Bruce Hansen

John Christensen
The Chronicle Express
Alli Hansen, 10, the youngest of Bruce's grandchildren, was chosen to cut the ribbon. Looking on are Alli’s father, Chris and grandmother Joan; Dresden Village officials, Clerk Colleen Riviello, Trustee Bryan Flynn, DPW Superintendent Brian Ellis, and Mayor Bill Hall; and Greenidge Generation President Dale Irwin and Administrative Assistant Brenda Dueck.

DRESDEN — While several other youngsters enjoyed the new playground equipment at the Bruce I. Hansen Community Park in Dresden, Alli Hansen, 10, the youngest of Bruce's grandchildren, cut the ribbon at the park's rededication May 28.  

The new playground equipment was an immediate hit with the kids.

Bruce Hansen was remembered by his son, Chris, and his widow, Joan, for his selfless dedication to improving the community, and for his generosity and energy in seeing those improvements completed.

The Village of Dresden and Greenidge Generation hosted a cookout picnic to celebrate the reopening of the much improved park.

This improvement project was the result of a collaboration between Greenidge Generation, City Hill Construction (founded by Hansen), and the Village of Dresden. Mayor Hall also credited the Penn Yan Lions Club, of which Bruce Hansen was a member, with the previous playground equipment which had entertained the children of Dresden for so many years.

The Bruce I. Hansen Community Park is officially open!