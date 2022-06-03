Snyder family establishes fund for Skylarc arts program

Mozaic

PENN YAN — Alan “Herbie” and Lauren Snyder, of Penn Yan, have established the Snyder Family Fund to benefit the Skylarc arts program at Mozaic, formerly the Arc of Yates & Arc of Seneca-Cayuga.

Located at 235 North Ave. in Penn Yan, Skylarc enables individuals supported by Mozaic to learn about and practice a variety of art forms, including painting, mosaic, pottery and more. The Snyder Family Fund provides financial assistance for guest instructors, recreational activities, specialized art- and activity-based training for staff and general revitalization of the program.

“Our oldest daughter Jennie has been an artist at Skylarc since the beginning,” says Lauren, noting that the village home she and Herbie share is decorated with numerous pieces of Skylarc art, including Jennie’s famous Fat Cat artwork.

Jennie is proud to be “one of the originals” at Skylarc. “I’m happy about the Snyder Family Fund because we’re getting supplies we need,” she says. “I can make things for people and do something I really love.”

Because of the role Skylarc has played in Jennie’s life, it was important for the family that the program have the financial resources to endure, explains Herbie. “We want to ensure that Jennie and her fellow artists can continue to create, learn and grow,” he says.

While the pandemic put a pause on many Skylarc activities, the program is slowly coming back, both in the studio and in the community. The group will have a booth at the Keuka Arts Festival on June 11 and 12.

The Snyders’ daughter Bethany, a local writer, is especially interested in helping to forge connections between the community and Skylarc.

“There are so many people in Penn Yan and around Keuka Lake who are making, selling, and just generally interested in art,” says Bethany. “Introducing those people to Skylarc is one of our main goals for this year, to see what they can create together.”

To support the Snyder Family Fund and help Mozaic continue to provide artistic opportunities for individuals with disabilities, visit https://www.mozaic.org/snyderfamilyfund, or mail a check made out to Mozaic to 1083 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY 13165 and note “Snyder Family Fund” in the memo.

Mozaic provides vital programs and services to children and adults with disabilities in Yates, Seneca and Cayuga counties. If you or your business would like to partner with Skylarc, please contact director of services Megan Woods at mwoods@mozaic.org or 315-694-7654.

Thank you for your support of Mozaic’s mission, programs and services!