Watkins Glen History Walks resume June 18

Schuyler County Historical Society’

WATKINS GLEN — The Schuyler County Historical Society’s popular Watkins Glen History Walks resume Saturday, June 18.

Schuyler County history experts will lead the walks on Saturdays, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 13 and on Sundays, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28. Walk leaders will include Schuyler County Historian Gary Emerson, Village of Burdett Historian Marty Evans and Historical Society Board President Jean Hubsch.

The free, one-hour walks are enjoyed by visitors and local residents. Participants are asked to meet at the Seneca Harbor Park Pier at 10 a.m. The walks are conducted rain or shine.

For more information, call the Historical Society at 607-535-9741.