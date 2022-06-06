Yates County reports 13 new COVID cases; New York cases surge 15.3%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.3% as 52,439 cases were reported. The previous week had 45,469 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.9% from the week before, with 770,895 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 6.8% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 13 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 16 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,796 cases and 40 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Orange County with 1,463 cases per 100,000 per week; Richmond County with 351; and Nassau County with 341. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Kings County, with 7,117 cases; Queens County, with 6,397 cases; and Orange County, with 5,631. Weekly case counts rose in 47 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Orange, New York and Nassau counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Across New York, cases fell in 15 counties, with the best declines in Kings County, with 7,117 cases from 9,082 a week earlier; in Bronx County, with 3,023 cases from 4,033; and in Richmond County, with 1,669 cases from 2,330.

In New York, 179 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 150 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,466,873 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 69,134 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 84,762,022 people have tested positive and 1,008,585 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 5.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,716

The week before that: 3,849

Four weeks ago: 4,886

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 58,022

The week before that: 55,117

Four weeks ago: 44,923

Hospitals in 35 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.