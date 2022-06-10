COLLEGE NEWS

Staff Reports

Local students named to Phi Theta Kappa honor society at FLCC

FINGER LAKES — The Finger Lakes Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the honor society for two-year colleges, inducted 211 members over the course of the last year.

Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin, who joined PTK while a student at Jamestown Community College, was the keynote speaker at ceremony in May. He described his path to his current role in public administration, urging students to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Goodwin also shared his thoughts on leadership, explaining his personal emphasis on honesty, transparency and authenticity. “There’s no limit what you can accomplish, or what can be accomplished, if it doesn’t matter who gets the credit,” he added.

Phi Theta Kappa promotes scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship. FLCC’s chapter, Alpha Epsilon Chi, was chartered in 1981 and provides leadership, service and scholarship opportunities for members. Membership requires completion of 15 hours of associate degree coursework and a GPA of 3.0. Phi Theta Kappa members also serve as campus ambassadors.

New members of Phi Theta Kappa

Dundee: Akiya Brewer, Harlan Nolt

Naples: Bruce Elwell, Brianna Faber, Ethan Friend, Theresa Hays, Cris Kenney, Kim Nelson, Ava Sheedy

Penn Yan: Elise Andersen, Mason Bishop, Jaina Doyle, Marilyn Hawley, Madison Hobbs, Jenna Kinner, Audrey Rodriguez

Prattsburgh: Elijah Lenhard

Rushville: Kristin Ireland, Madison Jackson

Stanley: Brianna Demarco

Thomas named to Empire State College Dan's List

Emilie G. Thomas, of Penn Yan, was among the undergraduate students at SUNY Empire State College who made the Dean’s List in the Spring 2022 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes the academic achievement of undergraduate students, semester by semester. To qualify for this distinction, undergraduate students at SUNY Empire State College must earn a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in a given term.