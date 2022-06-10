Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn kick off June 22

Yates County Summer Concerts

Opening night of the summer's eight free concerts features Eagles tribute band Lyln' Eyes

PENN YAN — "Welcome to the Hotel California." What I really mean is welcome back to the Yates County Summer Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn Series. This series consists of eight free concerts held on Wednesday nights beginning June 22 located at the courthouse on Main and Court streets in Penn Yan. Each concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at approximately 8 p.m.

The opening concert features a band called Lyln' Eyes that Is based out of East Rochester. Whether they bring a "Peaceful Easy Feeling" or a "Heartache Tonight," you will hear a tribute to the music and artists of the Eagles rock band of the '70s. The Eagles had five number-one singles, six number-one albums, and six Grammy awards. Lyin' Eyes will "Take It to the Limit," and the audience Is guaranteed a "Life In the Fast Lane" to pure rock and roll ecstasy. Only a "Desperado" would stay home.

Special Sponsors for this concert are Hampsey Law Firm, Mary Worth-Howard Hanna Lake Group, and Covert Security. Special Refreshment Providers are the good folks from the Yates History Center. Stop by the Baptist Church Hot Dog stand and buy a light dinner before the concert.

Bring your own lawn chair, and in case of Inclement weather, the concert will be held Indoors at the neighboring Baptist Church.

The next concert on June 29 will feature folk singers Paulsen & Baker. In "The Long Run," place these Wednesday concerts on your calendars, before they are "Already Gone."