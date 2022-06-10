Injured hiker rescued from High Tor

NYSDEC

MIDDLESEX — On May 24 at 5:45 p.m., DEC Forest Ranger Dormer responded to a report of a hiker with a head injury in Clarks Gully in the High Tor Wildlife Management Area.

Ranger Dormer set up a Unified Command with first responders from Naples Fire and Ambulance, Middlesex Fire, Rushville Fire, Canandaigua ALS, and the Ontario County High Angle Rope Rescue Team.

Search and rescue teams found the injured 33-year-old from Bloomfield, helped carry him out, and loaded the hiker onto the UTV for transport to an ambulance. Dormer assisted the rest of the hiking party to the trailhead. Resources were clear at 6:45 p.m.