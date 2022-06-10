Legion supports VA Golden Age Games Team

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — The Johnson-Costello Post #355, American Legion, Penn Yan recently contributed $1,000 to the Canandaigua Veterans' Administration to support its team going to the Golden Age Games in July.

The team includes 14 veterans who will participate in the Golden Age Games in Sioux Falls, SD, in July. The funds will be used to purchase sports equipment and debit cards for the members of the team.

The Johnson-Costello Post makes contributions throughout the year in support of programs for area veterans and for various community projects.