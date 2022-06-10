Legion supports VA Golden Age Games Team

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — The Johnson-Costello Post #355, American Legion, Penn Yan recently contributed $1,000 to the Canandaigua Veterans' Administration to support its team going to the Golden Age Games in July. 

Hank Riegel, Recreation Therapy Supervisor at the Canandaigua VA, and Robin Johnson, Manager of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at the VA, accept a check for $1,000 from Sheila and Greg Disbrow of Penn Yan American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355 in support of the VA's 2022 Golden Age Games team.

The team includes 14 veterans who will participate in the Golden Age Games in Sioux Falls, SD, in July.  The funds will be used to purchase sports equipment and debit cards for the members of the team.

 The Johnson-Costello Post makes contributions throughout the year in support of programs for area veterans and for various community projects.