Make a splash with the Finger Lakes Museum

Finger Lakes Museum

BRANCHPORT — It's turning into a beautifully warm spring, and the Finger Lakes Museum is offering another fantastic program season filled with paddling lessons, excursions, and the annual Paddle Keuka 5K.

No need to worry if you've never paddled before as all the programs are tailored to each specific participant so everyone can enjoy the sport of kayaking. Whether you have your own kayak or need the FLM to provide one, there are a variety of fun and exciting options available from now until October to get out on the water.

FLM programs for the season

Register at https://www.fingerlakesmuseum.org/events/

June 11 -- Strawberry Moon Paddle -- An evening paddle under the moonlight, followed by a bonfire and snacks

June 18 -- Kayak Lessons -- Beginner and Intermediate -- Lessons given by ACA certified kayak instructors - all are welcome!

June 25 -- Community Paddle -- A free community event that provides a bit of time on the water

July 2 -- Kayak Lessons: Beginner and Intermediate -- Lessons given by ACA certified kayak instructors - all are welcome!

Tuesday evenings in July -- Yoga, Cider, Namaste Series -- A four-week series of Creekside Center refreshing yoga with a cold beverage to end the night of relaxation

July 9 -- Thunder Moon Paddle -- An evening paddle under the moonlight, followed by a bonfire and snacks

July 16 -- Community Paddle -- A free community event that provides a bit of time on the water

July 23 -- Breakfast Paddle -- Start the morning off with a continental breakfast and a paddle on Sugar Creek and Keuka Lake

Aug. 6 -- Sixth Annual Paddle Keuka 5K -- The FLM's biggest program of the season that's fun to participate in or observe. Come to compete or come to enjoy, either way you'll have a great time!

Aug. 13 -- Sunset Paddle -- An evening paddle under the moonlight, followed by a bonfire and snacks

Aug. 27 -- Breakfast Paddle -- Start the morning off with a continental breakfast and a paddle on Sugar Creek and Keuka Lake

Sept. 17 -- Community Open House -- A free community event showcasing all the happenings of the community and the FLM

Sept. 24 -- Equinox Paddle -- An evening paddle under the moonlight, followed by a bonfire and snacks

Oct. 8 -- Fall Foliage Paddle -- An afternoon paddle surrounded by the fall foliage of the trees, followed by a bonfire and snacks

The FLM also has the ability to host private paddles and Scouting groups. Contact Program Director, Debbie Lyon, at dlyon@fingerlakesmuseum.org for more information and to get your group on the calendar.