Summer Fun kids program at Branchport Library

Modeste Bedient Memorial Library presents "Oceans of Possibilities" for children

BRANCHPORT — The Modeste-Bedient Library in Branchport is presenting a six-week summer program for children starting the week of July 4. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required for each individual session for all age groups. All programs are free. All materials, unless specifically noted, are provided for all activities.

Call 315-595-2899 or stop by the library at 3699 Route 54A to register by June 28.



Ages Infant-5

Fridays from 10-11 a.m. beginning July 8.

Featuring stories, singing and ocean themed crafts!

Ages 6-9

Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon beginning July 8.

Learn exciting things about oceans followed by a cool craft!

July 8 -- Create a button featuring whimsical ocean creatures!

July 15 -- Create an ocean bottle!

July 22 -- Create a painting on canvas with an ocean theme!

July 29 -- Create an ocean themed fridge magnet!

Aug. 5 -- Decorate ocean shaped sugar cookies!

Aug. 12 -- Make a friendship bracelet using ocean colors!



Tween and Teen Tuesdays (Ages 10+)

Tuesday, July 5

4:30 - 5 p.m.: Book Club

5 - 6 p.m.: Capture and preserve the inherent beauty of nature by creating a pressed flower bookmark! Instructor: Bev Eggleston.

Tuesday, July 12

4:30 – 5 p.m.: Book Club

5 - 7 p.m.: Paint a garden gnome on an 11”x17” canvas. Instructor: Linsey Shepardson.

Tuesday, July 19

4:30 – 5 p.m.: Book Club

5:00 - 6:00 PM: Paint some kindness rocks! Instructor: Bev Eggleston.

Tuesday, July 26

5:30 – 6 p.m.: Book Club

6 - 7 p.m.: Fairy Garden Drawer Craft. Instructor: Karen Thompson.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

4 - 6 p.m.: Tie Dye Craft. Bring a pre-washed white piece of apparel (t-shirt, socks, sheet, pillowcase, etc.) to the library and create a tie-dye masterpiece! This can be a messy craft so dress appropriately. Instructor: Bev Eggleston.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

5:30 – 6 p.m.: Book Club

6 - 7:30 p.m.: Pottery craft. Create a pinch pot and choose a glaze color. Pots will be available for pick-up after they have been glazed and fired off-site. Instructor: Laura Wallace of Betelgeuse Pottery.