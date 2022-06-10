Summer Fun kids program at Branchport Library
Modeste Bedient Memorial Library presents "Oceans of Possibilities" for children
BRANCHPORT — The Modeste-Bedient Library in Branchport is presenting a six-week summer program for children starting the week of July 4. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required for each individual session for all age groups. All programs are free. All materials, unless specifically noted, are provided for all activities.
Call 315-595-2899 or stop by the library at 3699 Route 54A to register by June 28.
Ages Infant-5
Fridays from 10-11 a.m. beginning July 8.
Featuring stories, singing and ocean themed crafts!
Ages 6-9
Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon beginning July 8.
Learn exciting things about oceans followed by a cool craft!
- July 8 -- Create a button featuring whimsical ocean creatures!
- July 15 -- Create an ocean bottle!
- July 22 -- Create a painting on canvas with an ocean theme!
- July 29 -- Create an ocean themed fridge magnet!
- Aug. 5 -- Decorate ocean shaped sugar cookies!
- Aug. 12 -- Make a friendship bracelet using ocean colors!
Tween and Teen Tuesdays (Ages 10+)
Tuesday, July 5
4:30 - 5 p.m.: Book Club
5 - 6 p.m.: Capture and preserve the inherent beauty of nature by creating a pressed flower bookmark! Instructor: Bev Eggleston.
Tuesday, July 12
4:30 – 5 p.m.: Book Club
5 - 7 p.m.: Paint a garden gnome on an 11”x17” canvas. Instructor: Linsey Shepardson.
Tuesday, July 19
4:30 – 5 p.m.: Book Club
5:00 - 6:00 PM: Paint some kindness rocks! Instructor: Bev Eggleston.
Tuesday, July 26
5:30 – 6 p.m.: Book Club
6 - 7 p.m.: Fairy Garden Drawer Craft. Instructor: Karen Thompson.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
4 - 6 p.m.: Tie Dye Craft. Bring a pre-washed white piece of apparel (t-shirt, socks, sheet, pillowcase, etc.) to the library and create a tie-dye masterpiece! This can be a messy craft so dress appropriately. Instructor: Bev Eggleston.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
5:30 – 6 p.m.: Book Club
6 - 7:30 p.m.: Pottery craft. Create a pinch pot and choose a glaze color. Pots will be available for pick-up after they have been glazed and fired off-site. Instructor: Laura Wallace of Betelgeuse Pottery.