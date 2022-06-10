Summer Fun kids program at Branchport Library

The Modeste-Bedient Library in Branchport is presenting a six-week summer program for children starting the week of July 4. All programs are free, and all materials, unless specifically noted, are provided for all activities.

BRANCHPORT — The Modeste-Bedient Library in Branchport is presenting a six-week summer program for children starting the week of July 4. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required for each individual session for all age groups.  All programs are free.  All materials, unless specifically noted, are provided for all activities. 

Call 315-595-2899 or stop by the library at 3699 Route 54A to register by June 28. 

Ages Infant-5 

Fridays from 10-11 a.m. beginning July 8.

Featuring stories, singing and ocean themed crafts!

Ages 6-9

Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon beginning July 8.

Learn exciting things about oceans followed by a cool craft!

  • July 8 -- Create a button featuring whimsical ocean creatures!
  • July 15 -- Create an ocean bottle!
  • July 22 -- Create a painting on canvas with an ocean theme!
  • July 29 -- Create an ocean themed fridge magnet!
  • Aug. 5 -- Decorate ocean shaped sugar cookies!
  • Aug. 12 -- Make a friendship bracelet using ocean colors!


Tween and Teen Tuesdays (Ages 10+)

Tuesday, July 5

4:30 - 5  p.m.: Book Club

5 - 6 p.m.: Capture and preserve the inherent beauty of nature by creating a pressed flower bookmark! Instructor: Bev Eggleston. 

Tuesday, July 12

4:30 – 5 p.m.: Book Club

5 - 7 p.m.: Paint a garden gnome on an 11”x17” canvas.  Instructor: Linsey Shepardson.

Tuesday, July 19 

4:30 – 5 p.m.: Book Club

5:00 - 6:00 PM: Paint some kindness rocks!  Instructor: Bev Eggleston. 

Tuesday, July 26

5:30 – 6 p.m.: Book Club

6 - 7 p.m.: Fairy Garden Drawer Craft.  Instructor: Karen Thompson. 

Tuesday, Aug. 2

4 - 6 p.m.: Tie Dye Craft.  Bring a pre-washed white piece of apparel (t-shirt, socks, sheet, pillowcase, etc.) to the library and create a tie-dye masterpiece! This can be a messy craft so dress appropriately.  Instructor: Bev Eggleston. 

Tuesday, Aug. 9

5:30 – 6 p.m.: Book Club

6 - 7:30 p.m.: Pottery craft. Create a pinch pot and choose a glaze color.  Pots will be available for pick-up after they have been glazed and fired off-site.  Instructor: Laura Wallace of Betelgeuse Pottery.